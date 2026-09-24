Zimbabwe Hosts International Youth Exchange to Tackle Climate Change

Zimbabwe is hosting an international youth exchange aimed at developing practical climate change solutions and building greener, safer and more inclusive communities by bringing together young people from four countries.

The seven-day Co-Creating Green Safe Spaces (CGSS) Youth Exchange running from 24 to 30 September 2026 in Harare and Domboshava has brought together 28 young people from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Denmark and Spain.

The programme is being hosted by the Rural Enterprise Trust of Zimbabwe (RETZ) under an Erasmus+ Capacity Building partnership and is co-funded by the European Union and the Danish Youth Council.

It brings together RETZ, Malawi’s Sustainable Rural Community Development Organisation (SURCOD), Denmark’s Søholm 4H and Spain’s Las Niñas del Tul, with the Youth Agenda Trust (YAT) and Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT) also participating.

Speaking at the opening session, RETZ vice-board chairperson Caroline Mupembe said the exchange would enable young people from diverse social and cultural backgrounds to share experiences and develop solutions suited to their communities.

“This exchange is not only about bringing young people from four countries into one space. It is about creating an environment where they can listen to one another, share their different experiences and work together to develop solutions that respond to the realities of their communities,” Mupembe said.

She said green safe spaces should promote environmental sustainability while ensuring that young people, particularly those often excluded from decision-making, could participate meaningfully.

“A green safe space must be environmentally sustainable, but it must also be inclusive. Young people, including those who are often left behind, should feel safe to express themselves, contribute their ideas and participate in decisions that affect their lives and communities,” she said.

The opening day focused on building relationships, introducing partner organisations and establishing a shared learning environment based on safeguarding, inclusion and mutual respect.

Throughout the week, participants will explore climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience, social inclusion, sustainable food systems and youth participation in community decision-making.

RETZ youth coordinator Tatenda Madziro said the programme was designed to position young people as active contributors to solutions rather than passive recipients of information.

“Young people already understand many of the challenges facing their communities because they experience them every day. Our responsibility is to create the space, provide appropriate tools and connect them with others so that they can analyse those challenges and co-create practical responses,” Madziro said.

She said the exchange combines dialogue, peer learning, field visits and practical activities to help participants link climate knowledge with the everyday challenges facing their communities.

“We want participants to leave this exchange with more than new information. They should leave with stronger relationships, practical ideas and clear commitments that they can take back to their organisations and communities,” she added.

Participants will examine how climate change affects their respective communities, while exploring inequalities in access to environmental resources and decision-making spaces.

A field visit to community gardens in Domboshava will introduce participants to sustainable food production and the Zimbabwean principle of Mushandirapamwe, which emphasises collective effort and shared community responsibility.

The participants are also expected to contribute to the preliminary design of a new community garden, exploring how sustainable food systems can support livelihoods, protect the environment and strengthen community resilience.

Other sessions will focus on leadership, power, youth advocacy, gender equality and the development of green safe spaces accessible to young people from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

YETT will facilitate discussions on meaningful youth participation, leadership, power and climate advocacy while YAT will contribute expertise in sustainable agriculture and food systems.

The programme will also feature discussions with farmers and young producers on climate change, food systems and livelihoods, alongside practical lessons on water conservation, seed saving, harvesting and community seed banks.

Participants are expected to visit the Parliament of Zimbabwe and an agroecology farm as part of efforts to deepen their understanding of governance, environmental sustainability and community-based solutions.

Intercultural evenings will provide an opportunity for the four country delegations to share their traditions and cultures while building relationships across national boundaries.

The exchange will conclude with a youth panel and evaluation session, where participants will reflect on their experiences and outline commitments to implement within their organisations and communities.

Through the initiative, the partner organisations hope to strengthen the role of young people as active partners in designing and implementing solutions to climate change and other challenges affecting their communities.