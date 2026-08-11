MPs Urge More Funding for ARDA After Strong Wheat Harvest Impresses Committee

By Anyway Yotamu

A parliamentary committee has called for increased funding for the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) after expressing satisfaction with wheat production at one of its flagship farms saying the state-run agency has the potential to significantly boost Zimbabwe’s strategic grain reserves.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands and Agriculture, chaired by Chivi South legislator Felix Maburutse made the call during a tour of ARDA Antelope Estate in Maphisa, Matabeleland South on Thursday.

The committee is visiting ARDA farms across the country to assess wheat and maize production against set targets, evaluate the authority’s contribution to the Government’s Strategic Grain Reserve and examine measures being implemented to improve productivity.

Speaking after the tour, Maburutse praised the estate’s performance describing it as a model that could be replicated across other ARDA properties.

“We are really impressed with the production here at ARDA Antelope Estate. The estate has planted 633 hectares of wheat and the crop is looking very promising,” he said.

“The estate manager expects yields of at least 7.5 tonnes per hectare which is a significant achievement. We believe this demonstrates the potential that exists if ARDA is adequately resourced to fully utilise land across its estates and strengthen the country’s strategic grain reserves.”

ARDA Provincial Manager for Matabeleland South, Dodaba Ncube attributed the positive outlook to favourable weather conditions, reliable irrigation and improved electricity supply.

He said rainfall extended into late April, allowing some of the wheat to germinate naturally while conserving soil moisture.

“The dam is full, we have had no water shortages and there have been no power interruptions affecting irrigation,” Ncube said.

He added that wheat-producing farms in the province had been prioritised for electricity supply with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply and Distribution Company (ZETDC) responding quickly to faults ensuring uninterrupted irrigation throughout the season.

The committee’s findings are expected to inform recommendations on how Government can strengthen ARDA’s capacity to increase agricultural production and enhance national food security.