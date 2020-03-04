Bullish Tsenengamu Accepts Expulsion From Zanu PF

Former Zanu PF youth political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has been expelled from the ruling party after he refused to attend the Chitepo School of ideology.

Speaking during press briefing after the Politburo, Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said Tsenengamu has been expelled for continued intransigence and indiscipline.

However, an upbeat Tsenengamu said he heard so from a colleague and would accept their decision.

“I heard so from party colleagues who were there and let them do it. I accept their decision, as of now let them do their politics” said Tsenengamu

On what his next move will be Tsenengamu said there is no move except to finish the corruption issue.

“Politically there is no move, however, the journey on corruption has to be completed Zimbabwean resources must benefit Zimbabweans. They have expelled me and I have nothing to do with Zanu PF anymore if ever I support them I will be committing a crime and they will arrest me for that” he said

Tsenengamu was suspended from his position in January alongside youth deputy secretary Lewis Matutu after they fingered three businessmen linked to Zanu Pf of running cartels that are bleeding the economy.

A Zanu PF politburo meeting resolved that the duo would be allowed to keep their membership but on condition they attended a course at the Herbert Chitepo Ideological College, established as a political school by the party.

Tsenengamu took to social media to announce that he had been instructed to attend a five-day “basic course” at the college starting on the same day and running until Friday “before the three-month course in April.” And he responded by saying “HANDIDI (I don’t want),” something that led to his expulsion.