Businessman in Court Over $128k Armed Robbery Spree

By Judith Nyuke

A local businessman, Blessing Charakupa, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on two counts of armed robbery following reports that he assaulted two men and stole property valued at US$128,000 last month.

The State alleges that on September 30, 2025, at around 0200 hours, Charakupa (33) and his 13 accomplices (who are still at large) proceeded to the complainant Emmanuel Kazingizi’s residence in Mabelreign, Harare where they forced the door open and threatened him.

They stole a Toyota Fortuner valued at US$53,000, a fridge, a television set, laptops and other valuables.It is further alleged that Charakupa fired one shot into the air from an unknown firearm then took Kazingizi to a room where they allegedly assaulted him claiming Kazingizi had stolen Charakupa’s property.

Total value stolen is US$122 000-00 and US$60 300-00 was recovered.

On the second count, the State alleges that on September 30, 2025, at around 0100 hours, Charakupa and his accomplices (who remain at large) acted in common purpose, proceeding to the residence of the complainant, Kudakwashe Mutandwa (25), in Highfield, Harare where they forced the door open and threatened him with a gun.

The Court heard that the accused and his accomplices then assaulted Mutandwa with a whipping rope all over his body and hit him with a hammer on the joints.

They subsequently stole various properties: a Refrigerator, stove, TV set, a Subaru motor vehicle, an itel cellphone, and a Samsung S23.

The total value of the stolen property was US$6,000, and nothing was recovered.