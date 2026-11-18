Zimbabwe must increase investment in young athletes following sprinter Ropafadzo Muzondo’s historic gold medal at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, a legislator has said.

Murewa West MP Farai Jere told Parliament that Muzondo’s achievement marked a significant milestone in the country’s sporting history and should serve as a catalyst for developing the next generation of international athletes.

The 17-year-old sprinter made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games after triumphing in the men’s 200-metre final.

Muzondo clocked a personal best of 21.02 seconds in the semi-final before crossing the finish line in 21.04 seconds in the final to secure the title.

Jere described the victory as a moment of national pride, noting that the young athlete had only been included in the Zimbabwean squad after the International Olympic Committee allocated an additional quota place to the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

“His victory was also historic for the African continent, as Dakar 2026 marked the first time an Olympic event had been hosted on African soil,” Jere said.

The legislator said Muzondo’s achievement was particularly significant given Zimbabwe’s previous participation in the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, Nanjing in 2014 and Buenos Aires in 2018 without securing a comparable individual podium finish.

He also noted that Muzondo had become the second individual Zimbabwean Olympic medallist after former Olympic swimming champion Dr Kirsty Coventry.

Upon their return, Muzondo and the Zimbabwean delegation received a hero’s welcome from President Emmerson Mnangagwa in recognition of their performances at the Games.

Jere said the success extended beyond Muzondo’s gold medal, praising the entire 12-member delegation for representing Zimbabwe across athletics, swimming, cycling, equestrian, judo, rowing and triathlon.

Cyclist Rohnan Nicholson narrowly missed a podium finish in the men’s individual time trial, finishing fifth overall and emerging as the highest-ranked African competitor. He also secured seventh place in his second event.

In athletics, Tanatswa Mugwidi in the triple jump and Prudent Kawuswa in the discus recorded personal bests, while swimmers Daniella Vicky, Connor Grist and Kwandokuhle Nkomazana also achieved personal best performances.

Jere said the results demonstrated the depth of talent among Zimbabwean youths but warned that the country risked losing the momentum if the athletes were not adequately supported.

He called on Government and sporting authorities to increase funding, invest in high-performance training facilities and provide young athletes with greater opportunities to compete internationally.

The legislator said deliberate investment was necessary to help the athletes make the transition from junior to senior international competition.

With some of the young competitors already looking towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, he said Zimbabwe should begin preparing now to build on the achievements recorded in Dakar.

Jere also commended the Government for providing financial support to the delegation, saying the assistance had helped create opportunities for the athletes to showcase their abilities on the international stage.

He urged Parliament to congratulate Muzondo, the entire Team Zimbabwe delegation, their coaches and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee for their contribution to the country’s sporting reputation.

Meanwhile, Jere congratulated the senior national football team, the Warriors, following their 3-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea.

He said the result had strengthened Zimbabwe’s prospects of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Jere’s submission highlighted the need to turn Zimbabwe’s sporting achievements into a sustained development programme, arguing that young athletes require more than recognition and celebrations to compete successfully at the highest level.

He said Muzondo’s historic triumph should mark the beginning of a renewed national commitment to nurturing sporting talent and preparing Zimbabwe for future international competitions.