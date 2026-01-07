Minister Mavetera Joins New Africa AI Council as Continent Pushes Digital Ambitions



Zimbabwe has strengthened its profile as a digital policy player in Africa after its ICT minister, Tatenda Mavetera, was appointed to the newly formed Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council under the Smart Africa initiative.

The council was established by the Smart Africa Board chaired by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and is aimed at shaping a common continental approach to artificial intelligence.

Smart Africa brings together 42 African heads of state and government alongside the African Union, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and private sector partners.

Minister Mavetera’s appointment comes months after Zimbabwe’s cabinet approved a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in November 2025 setting out guidelines for the ethical development and use of AI across key sectors.

Zimbabwe is among a limited number of African countries with a formal, government-backed AI policy framework.

She is one of seven ICT ministers selected to sit on the council, a move seen as recognition of Zimbabwe’s growing role in regional digital policy discussions.

The council is expected to provide strategic direction across six areas: infrastructure, data, markets, talent development, investment and governance.

Smart Africa says the aim is to ensure AI supports Africa’s digital sovereignty and broader economic transformation rather than deepening dependency on external technologies.

Zimbabwe’s selection has also been linked to its work in digital agriculture.

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country has promoted the use of technology to improve agricultural productivity and climate resilience.

President Mnangagwa previously launched the Smart Africa Continental Agritech Blueprint which positions agriculture as a priority area for digital and AI-driven innovation.

The Africa AI Council was formed after a competitive selection process led by Smart Africa, the African Union Commission and the ITU.

More than 400 applications were received from candidates representing 57 nationalities with the final group chosen to reflect regional balance and a mix of expertise from government, industry, academia and civil society.

Officials say Mavetera’s inclusion gives Zimbabwe a platform to influence how artificial intelligence is developed and governed across the continent, particularly in areas linked to innovation, agriculture and inclusive growth.