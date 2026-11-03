Great Dyke Cycling Tour Puts Spotlight on Zimbabwe’s Mineral Wealth

The 2026 Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke begins on Thursday bringing together cyclists, mining companies, government officials and community stakeholders for a three-day event celebrating the country’s mineral wealth, tourism and community development.

The tour which runs from 5 to 7 November will start at Zimplats’ Selous Metallurgical Complex with Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Dr Caleb Makwiranzou expected to officiate at the launch.

This year’s edition will also combine sport with intellectual engagement through the launch of The Great Dyke Book: Beyond the Rock on Thursday evening at King Solomon Hotel in Kwekwe.

Written by Minex chairperson Munyaradzi Hwengwere, the book examines the geological, historical, economic, environmental and tourism significance of the Great Dyke one of Zimbabwe’s most important natural resources.

The launch is expected to attract government representatives, mining executives, investors, academics and other stakeholders interested in the mineral-rich geological formation and its contribution to the country’s economy.

Tour director Nobuhle Mahlahla said the event had evolved beyond a sporting competition into a platform for promoting the Great Dyke and supporting disadvantaged communities.

“The Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke has grown beyond a cycling event into a platform for celebrating the Great Dyke and the people, industries and communities that define it.

“We want participants and audiences to appreciate that this geological corridor represents much more than mineral extraction. It is about opportunity and supporting talented but underprivileged children for lasting social impact,” she said.

Mahlahla said the book launch would provide an opportunity to deepen public understanding of the Great Dyke and its economic and historical importance.

“The launch of The Great Dyke Book: Beyond the Rock is one of the major highlights of this year’s tour. It complements the cycling experience by documenting the history, geology, economic significance and wider opportunities of the Great Dyke,” she said.

She added that proceeds from the cycling event and book sales would benefit the Gifted Children Foundation, which supports talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The foundation has so far assisted 157 children, helping them access opportunities to develop their abilities and pursue their ambitions.

“At the heart of this initiative is the belief that we must create opportunities for others. The Gifted Children Foundation gives the tour a meaningful social purpose. We are proud that part of the proceeds will support children whose talents deserve to be nurtured, regardless of their economic circumstances,” Mahlahla said.

Stretching approximately 550 kilometres across Zimbabwe, the Great Dyke contains substantial deposits of platinum group metals, chrome, nickel, gold and other minerals.

It remains a strategic pillar of the country’s mining industry, contributing to employment, foreign currency earnings, investment and economic activity in surrounding communities.

Organisers say the three-day event seeks to promote healthy lifestyles while highlighting the economic, environmental, tourism and social opportunities associated with the geological formation.

Beyond the cycling challenge, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits generated by Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth translate into meaningful opportunities for communities and future generations.