Cash Crunch Forces Austerity Measures at Akashinga Anti-Poaching Unit

By John Cassim

A severe financial strain has forced the management of the all-female wildlife conservation group Akashinga, to introduce strict austerity measures, including placing staff on leave to conserve dwindling operational funds.

The organization has spent much of the year soliciting donors for funds and now require, US$1.5 million to sustain its anti-poaching operations through the end of the year.

While the belt-tightening measures triggered fears among staff and observers that the organization was collapsing, executive leadership maintains that the unit remains operational and actively pursuing new funding sources.

“Across all sites, we are asking every team, including HQ, to observe the following for the remainder of the year: Suspend new infrastructure construction projects at all sites. Freeze recruitment and hiring for new staff positions. Reduce travel, particularly trips requiring overnight stays. Route all equipment procurement through Akashinga senior management for approval before purchase,” Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stacy Crevello said.

The internal memo issued by Dr. Crevello on August 17 caused widespread anxiety across key operational bases, including Phundundu Camp in Nyamakate within the Mid-Zambezi region and another outpost in Binga.

Frontline rangers, uncertain of the organization’s financial future, began pressing for clarity.

Employees in the field report that the impact of the crisis is already taking a heavy toll on daily camp life.

“There is a big change to the way we are now operating, they have told us that because of food shortages in the camps they cannot keep us at work. We have been asked to exhaust all our off days, leave days until December. Only if a new donor comes on board will we continue but the situation on the ground is very bad. We don’t seem to be winning,” a senior employee revealed during phone interview.

Another ranger confirmed the operational breakdown in the field.

“They have told us that we don’t have enough food so those with leave days can go. The only food that came recently is already finished making it very difficult for us to remain in camps. Only a few workers have remained tbe rest of us are at home. They are saying they are searching for new donors,” she elaborated.

The current financial turmoil follows a turbulent period of internal governance challenges. Dr. Crevello was appointed early this year to steer the organization through the aftermath of a 2024 boardroom dispute that led to the resignation of nine top executives, including founder and former CEO Damien Mander.

Mander, a former Australian sniper, founded the organization in 2009 under its original name, the International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF). He was suspended last year following a series of allegations raised by estranged former employee, Collin Cloete, who accused Mander of abusing donor funds, mistreating female rangers, and orchestrating wildlife poaching to justify anti-poaching operations.

Investigation reports perused by this publication indicate that none of the allegations against Mander were substantiated.

The reports explained that Collin had been fired for several reasons including abuse of Akashinga’s funds, and fuel

The reports also say, Collin sued Akashinga for unfair dismissal in the Labor Court and he lost. But Akashinga paid him US$ 70 000 under unclear circumstance after raising allegations against Damien.

Some of the donors demanded a transparent investigation as opposed to the discredited probe that was led by former Executive Director Melody Western.

However, feeling betrayed by the process, Mander resigned.

Investigations further suggest Cloete acted in tandem with Melody Western, whose actions severely eroded institutional trust and triggered a major donor withdrawal.

Although non-profit conservation groups worldwide are currently experiencing widespread funding shortfalls, the lingering reputational damage from Akashinga’s internal conflicts has compound its financial strain.

Management is now pinning its recovery on Dr. Crevello, who brings over 25 years of global experience in biodiversity conservation and climate resilience across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Eurasia