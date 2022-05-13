Gvt Calls For Stakeholders Cooperation In GBV Fight

Women Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has called for the strengthening of synergies between stakeholders operating in the gender mainstreaming and Gender Based Violence response space ahead of the commemoration of the International Day of Families.

The day came into being by way of a United Nations resolution of September 1993 and has been celebrated every 15 May since 1994.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, Thursday afternoon Nyoni lamented the impacts of GBV on families and called for urban based systems that provide effective services to survivors.

“Gender based violence in the public and private space is a scourge that greatly affects families located in the urban space. Gender based violence greatly affects all family members physically, economically, socially and emotionally regardless of age or gender. There is therefore need to increase the development of urban based systems and infrastructure to provide effective and holistic services to survivors of gender based violence.

“Additionally, synergies between stakeholders operating in the gender mainstreaming and GBV response space in urban areas need to be strengthened so as to ensure that interventions to promote behavior change and access to justice for survivors of gender based violence in urban areas have greater impact,” said Minister Nyoni.

The Minister said the day was important to celebrate because of the key role the family unit plays in development of society.

“As a nation it is important that we commemorate this day, given the key role the family unit plays in the development and continual perpetuation of society overtime. The realization of sustainable futures by communities and the nation at large is in part greatly influenced by the significant role families play in shaping individuals and influencing key socio economic processes and outcomes.

“Given the multi-faceted role and influence the family unit has and exercises, it is of paramount importance that as a nation, we commit ourselves to the sound protection and promotion of the family unit,” said the Minister.

This year’s International Day of Families celebrations are being held under the theme families and urbanization.