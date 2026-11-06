Manhunt for Chitungwiza Man Accused of Killing Mother

Police have launched a manhunt for a 44-year-old man accused of killing his 72-year-old mother with a hammer following a domestic dispute in Chitungwiza.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the suspect as Bob Nobert Luwaca who is being sought in connection with the murder of his mother, Rosemary Luwaca.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in Unit L, Chitungwiza.

According to police, Luwaca allegedly struck his mother twice on the head with a six-pound hammer before fleeing the scene.

“The suspect allegedly struck his mother twice on the head with a six-pound hammer following a domestic dispute before fleeing,” police said in a statement.

The weapon believed to have been used in the killing was recovered at the scene.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to report to their nearest police station.

The circumstances surrounding the domestic dispute remain unclear while police investigations are ongoing.