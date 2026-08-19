Chamisa Says ‘True Colours’ Emerge as CCC Infiltration Claims Resurface

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has accused the government of using bribery, infiltration and state power to weaken the opposition saying recent developments have exposed what he described as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s long-term political strategy.

His comments came a day after Brilliant Dube, who served as CCC Director of Protocol in 2022 was appointed one of 10 senators by President Mnangagwa.

Chamisa has previously alleged that Zanu-PF and state security agencies infiltrated opposition parties in an effort to weaken and divide them.

He cited the emergence of Sengezo Tshabangu who claimed to be the CCC’s interim secretary-general and recalled opposition MPs and councillors as one of the developments that led to the collapse of the party.

Chamisa also resigned from the CCC in January 2024, months after the disputed recalls saying the party had been infiltrated and taken over by individuals he accused of working against its interests.

In his latest remarks, Chamisa said events were now revealing what he described as the government’s strategy.

“THE CAT NOW OUT OF THE BAG..When Tshabangu happened and when I left the CCC snake pit, many were simply too slow to see ED’s endgame: manipulating the Constitution and using every available means to illegally extend illegitimate term in office.”

Chamisa, who previously led the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance said the level of political manipulation he had witnessed was unprecedented.

“With what I have personally been through and what we are witnessing now, Mugabe almost looks like an amateur or a baby when it comes to dictatorship and tyranny,” he said.

He accused the government of using money, state resources and political influence to manipulate political institutions and opposition movements.

“The scale of bribery, infiltration and manipulation through money, trinkets, state capture, and the abuse of power is staggering,” Chamisa said.

“It is operating at a level never imagined or witnessed before.”

Despite the criticism, Chamisa said he remained optimistic about the future of Zimbabwe’s opposition.

“But then fighting evil is never easy and will not stop. The struggle continues. Hope is not lost. Good will ultimately win and defeat all evil,” he said.

He said recent developments had also made it easier to identify people he described as “pretenders and infiltrators”.

“The true colours are coming out. Only that we know what most people don’t…. Now it’s easy to start afresh because pretenders and infiltrators are now fully known and more will come out. We are starting all over again. A fresh start!” he posted.

Dube’s appointment to the Senate has added a new dimension to Chamisa’s long-standing allegations of infiltration within the opposition although the appointment itself does not establish that Dube was involved in any such activities.

Chamisa has not announced the structure or leadership of any new political movement following his departure from the CCC but has at many times hinted of a new political formation.

The opposition has faced repeated divisions and leadership disputes in recent years with internal conflicts and party recalls reshaping the political landscape.