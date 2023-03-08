Mwonzora Ready For Elections Despite Delimitation Report Flaws

The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has re-affirmed its preparedness for this year’s harmonized elections despite flaws in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) final delimitation report.

In a statement, MDC national spokesperson Witness Dube without elaborating said the party will challenge the final delimitation report by all means.

“The MDC and all its Alliance partners on the 6th of March 2023 met at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House to reaffirm election preparedness and foster unity across the broader progressive democratic forces, as the country readies for harmonized elections to be held in the later part of the year.

“The meeting totally rejected the ZEC final delimitation report because of its glaring fundamental flaws and resolved to challenge it by all means. No credible election can ever be conducted under such grossly disenfranchising circumstances as demonstrated in the final delimitation report.

“Despite naysayers, the MDC Alliance remains the most formidable, intact and focused alternative to the people’s hope of a truly democratic and all-inclusive leadership. The Alliance will continue to be housed at MRT House, the citadel of democracy in Zimbabwe,” said Dube.

Despite losing in last year’s by-elections in which the party failed to garner a single Constituency or Ward, the party remains optimistic.

The opposition movement preparedness comes at the back drop of internal squabbles that have seen the party recalling and expelling members for breaching party constitution.

The latest to be expelled was former party vice president Senator Elias Mudzuri who was recalled from Senate after he challenged Mwonzora’s ascendency to party presidency at High Court.

Mudzuri argued that Mwonzora who was elected uncontested at the party’s national congress last December had breached the constitution therefore his election was a nullity.

Mwonzora dismissed Mudzuri’s claims describing him as a loser since the days of party founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

