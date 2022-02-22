Chitungwiza Man In Court For Defrauding Homeseeker Of USD19k

A 50 year old Chitungwiza resident Shepherd Munemo was dragged before Harare Magistrates Yeukai Dzuda yesterday on charges of fraud amounting to USD 19 000.00.

State remanded the accused person in custody to February 23 for bail application.

It is the state’s case that on 26 December 2021, Munemo uploaded an advertisement on Facebook platform that he was selling residential stands in Sunway City ranging from 400 square meters to 2500 square meters.

The court heard that on the same date, the complainant saw the advert on Facebook which was flighted by company called Northink Estate Agent and contacted the seller through the number which was provided on the platform.

It is further alleged that the complainant spoke to one Petro Museula and made arrangements to see the stands.

Museula Iinked the complainant to Kahondo who later introduced the complainant to one Grace Mandisodza who was acting under instructions of Munemo.

It is further alleged that on December 27 of 2021, the complainant engaged his own lawyer to do due diligence and found the identity number number and information was corresponding with what was on the title deeds.

The court heard that the complainant and Mandisodza agreed on the stand number 371 Sunway City measuring 2146 square metres and paid 50% deposit of USD 19 000-00 before both parties.

The complainant later received information that Mandisodza was a fraudster prompting him to make a police report at Harare Central Police station.

Investigations made by police later revealed that Grace Mandisodza had fraudulently put her picture on Florence Munyanyi’s identity card to defraud the complainant.

She was arrested and implicated the accused person.

Lynette Gwarisa represented the state.