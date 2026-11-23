Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has rolled out an Early Bird festive season promotion offering discounted bed-and-breakfast accommodation across four of its resort properties in Victoria Falls and the Eastern Highlands as it seeks to attract holidaymakers ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The promotion, which runs from November 20, 2026 to January 15, 2027 allows travellers to access preferential accommodation rates provided bookings are made and paid for in full by December 10.

However, the offer may close earlier if the allocated rooms are fully booked.

The participating properties include A’Zambezi River Lodge and Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel in Victoria Falls, as well as Montclair Resort & Conference and the newly introduced Nyanga Town and Leisure Resort in Nyanga.

Located along the banks of the Zambezi River, A’Zambezi River Lodge offers a tranquil setting with landscaped gardens where guests can encounter wildlife including hippos and warthogs.

Its proximity to the Zambezi National Park and Victoria Falls Rainforest makes it a convenient base for visitors seeking a combination of relaxation and adventure.

Guests can also enjoy sunset cruises from the lodge’s riverside jetty while its Amulonga Restaurant offers local and international cuisine overlooking the river.

Other attractions in Victoria Falls include guided rainforest tours, helicopter flights, white-water rafting, game drives and river-based activities.

The Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel, situated in the resort town, provides convenient access to the Victoria Falls Rainforest, Victoria Falls Bridge, restaurants, markets and adventure activities.

One of its standout attractions is the rooftop Panorama Deck which offers elevated views of the surrounding landscape including the spray from Victoria Falls, the Zambezi River and neighbouring Livingstone in Zambia.

The hotel also features a swimming pool with a swim-up bar allowing guests to enjoy refreshments while cooling off after exploring the resort town.

Through RTG subsidiary Heritage Expedition Africa (HexA) visitors can also access a range of tourism experiences including guided tours, river cruises and adventure activities.

In the Eastern Highlands, Montclair Resort & Conference located in Nyanga, the resort provides access to the country’s mountain landscape, characterised by rolling hills, scenic valleys and cooler temperatures.

The property is targeting families and couples seeking a quieter holiday away from the demands of urban life.

Through Heritage Expedition Africa, guests can explore attractions such as Mount Nyangani, Nyanga National Park, Nyangombe Falls, World’s View and Mutarazi Falls, Zimbabwe’s highest waterfall.

Activities available in the area include nature walks, horse riding, scenic drives and the Mutarazi Falls Skywalk.

RTG has also included Nyanga Town & Leisure Resort, its newest addition to the hospitality portfolio.

The property, which was previously operated as self-catering apartments and formed part of an acquisition transaction has undergone redevelopment to expand the group’s accommodation capacity in Nyanga.

It now features 80 en-suite guest rooms, a refurbished restaurant, a new reception area and an upgraded swimming pool.

Its location offers visitors convenient access to Nyanga town and surrounding tourism attractions, providing an alternative for travellers seeking comfortable accommodation while exploring the Eastern Highlands.

The two Nyanga properties are expected to cater for different holiday preferences with Montclair offering a resort and leisure experience while Nyanga Town & Leisure Resort provides an additional accommodation option for visitors exploring the destination.

The promotion comes as domestic tourism operators prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year when families and leisure travellers traditionally visit resort destinations for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Through its wider RTG Virtual network, the group also connects travellers to other destinations, including Kariba, broadening the range of holiday experiences available through its hospitality and tourism portfolio.

The early booking initiative is expected to give holidaymakers an opportunity to secure accommodation ahead of the festive rush while benefiting from preferential rates across some of Zimbabwe’s established tourism destinations.