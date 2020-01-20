Chiwenga Mourns Mutare Bus Disaster Victims

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has mourned 16 victims who died in a tragic road accident involving a passenger bus and a haulage truck along Harare- Mutare road on Saturday last week.

In a statement this morning, Chiwenga said government was saddened by the loss of lives in avoidable circumstances, urging road users to value life.

Below is Chiwenga’s full statement;

It was a great sense of shock and sadness that I learnt of the death on Saturday evening 16 people in a tragic accident involving a bus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare Highway. Life is very precious and losing it in circumstances that are avoidable is not only extremely painful and heart-breaking but also needless and senseless. This latest bus accident brings to the fore Government’s call to road-users including all those involved with public transportation to value life always and to be mindful of the heavy responsibilities they carry on their shoulders to ensure the safety of passengers.

On behalf of government, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and on my own behalf, I wish to extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families for losing their beloved ones in this traffic accident, may they take comfort from our prayers and rest assured that Government will support them during this period of deep grief. In the same spirit, our prayers go to those nursing their injuries, both in hospital and at home. We wish them speedy recovery.