Cimas Marks 80 Years with Inaugural Media Awards

Cimas Health Group says it is fully prepared to host the inaugural Cimas @80 Media Awards in Bulawayo this evening as journalists and health sector leaders gather to celebrate outstanding health reporting.

The ceremony, set for the Cresta Churchill Hotel is part of a series of events marking the 80th anniversary of Cimas Medical Aid Society.

The awards were launched in September with the support of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) and aim to highlight the media’s role in providing credible, evidence-based health information.

Four categories will be presented namely Healthcare Transformation, Health and Wellness, Excellence in Medical Innovation and Public Health Awareness under the theme “Celebrating 80 Years of Transforming Lives.”

The competition was open to journalists across print, broadcast and digital platforms, as well as independent bloggers.

Entrants were required to publish in-depth health stories between 12 September and 31 October.

Cimas says it received 120 submissions a response it described as overwhelming and indicative of the growing interest in health reporting in Zimbabwe.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu thanked journalists for their continued efforts to strengthen health literacy.

“As we celebrate 80 years of Cimas Medical Aid Society’s service to the nation, we are honoured to recognise journalists who continue to tell powerful life-changing health stories.

“The media plays a vital role in shaping a healthier and more informed society. These awards are our way of acknowledging excellence and encouraging sustained commitment to ethical, accurate and impactful health reporting,” he said.

Ndlovu added that the organisation remains committed to supporting fact-checked journalism and fostering strong partnerships with the media as part of its broader mission to “

inspire healthier communities.

“For journalists, your pens and microphones are instruments of change. Through accurate and insightful reporting, you help ensure that health information is prioritised and accessible,” Ndlovu said.

Cimas has a record of supporting health journalism.

For the past two years, the organisation has worked with ZUJ to sponsor the Health Reporter of the Year Award at the National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA) highlighting its drive to promote high standards in the media sector.