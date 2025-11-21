Bridge Shutdown to Disrupt Traffic on Key Masvingo–Beitbridge Highway

Motorists using the busy Harare–Masvingo–Beitbridge Road have been warned to brace for major delays as the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development prepares for a full closure of the Runde Bridge to allow for emergency maintenance.

The shutdown expected to last 80 minutes will enable engineers to carry out a critical asphalt overlay aimed at safeguarding the long-term stability of the structure.

The bridge lies 105km from Masvingo on the route to Beitbridge a major regional transit corridor.

In a statement, the Ministry said the works would be carried out either on Saturday, 22 November 2025 or Sunday 23 November 2025 between 10:00 and 15:00.

The exact date and start time will depend on weather conditions.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead, seek alternative routes and allow for substantial extra travel time with authorities warning of significant disruption around the closure.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance and appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to improve our national transport infrastructure. Any additional updates will be communicated through official channels,” the Ministry said.

The Harare–Masvingo–Beitbridge corridor is one of the busiest highways serving both domestic travellers and regional freight traffic.