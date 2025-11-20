Harare Mayor Urges Residents to Track Weather

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has called on residents to closely follow weather updates and use mobile alerts to avoid being caught in flash floods as the city steps up efforts to clear blocked drainage systems ahead of peak rains.

Speaking during the 1 941st ordinary council meeting Mafume said the local authority was prioritising the maintenance of storm drains in a bid to reduce disruptions during the rainy season.

“We want to assure residents that we are attending to the drainage system, and we expect the Director of Works to intensify the programme so people do not suffer unnecessary inconveniences,” he said.

Mafume urged residents to check weather forecasts before leaving home saying improved technology now provides accurate alerts on when rain will start and end.

“Monitoring weather patterns helps people plan when to leave town and when to return so they avoid being caught up in floods,” he added.

The mayor also appealed to informal traders to stop placing goods and makeshift structures inside storm drains, warning that the practice was worsening blockages.

“Every day we are removing tables and other items from drains, some of which would have solidified because of moisture. Vendors must stop using drains as storage,” he said.

Mafume further warned that residents who built homes without proper drainage infrastructure often in unplanned settlements were likely to face flooding during heavy rains.

He said the council would continue intensifying efforts to unclog drains in the coming weeks to minimise flood-related disruptions across the city.