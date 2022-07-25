Civil Servants Announce Two-Day Strike

Civil servants will from Wednesday 27 July embark on a two-day job action over government failure to pay their salaries in United States dollars using the pre-October 2018 levels.

In a letter to the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Paul Mavima, civil servants under the banner of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) said government had failed to address their grievances within the 14 day period they gave earlier.

“The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) hereby notify your office of a planned 2 day job stoppage commencing on Wednesday 27 July 2022, ending on Thursday 28 July 2022. This follows the elapse of our 14 day notice to your office which notice made demands on the employer which to date have not been addressed. We wish to restate the demands as follows;

A restoration of the value of our wages to pre-October 2018 levels, to be paid in USD and not in ZWL with immediate effect. A stop to the wave of suspensions, summary dismissals, illegal disallowances and victimization of teachers and nurses for exercising their constitutional right to organize and to a fair and reasonable wage. The payment of a medical allowance to all civil servants without discrimination The employer should desist from bashing of union leadership for exercising their representative roles as messengers of their voiceless membership The employer should speedily implement all collective agreements fully as in school fees payment for children of educators, regrading and performance advancement. A speedily alignment of the Labor law regime towards the establishment of a long overdue collective bargaining council

ZCPSTU is made up of Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU), Federation of Educators Unions of Zimbabwe (FEUZ), Public Sector Association (PSA) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) who all appended their signatures on the letter.

