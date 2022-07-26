Stage Set For Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival National Finals

Preparations for this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari National Final to be held on Saturday 13th of August 2022 at Harare Gardens have begun in earnest with 10 finalists representing all of the country’s provinces expected to battle it out for the prestigious prize.

It has been an exciting Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival, where Provincial competitions kicked off on 28 May 2022. The 10 provincial finals held were well attended and lived up to their billing with some exciting performances.

“The competitions will be graced by well-known performing guest artists. It will truly be an exciting day, as we are also set to conduct the Chibuku Big 60 Promotion Grand Draw, where four consumers will win brand new Nissan Navara single cabs,” said organizers of the competition, Delta Beverages.

“We look forward to crowning the 2022 Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival winners.”

The festival has over the years afforded dance groups global recognition and performances at various corporate and cultural events.

This year’s edition of the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance competition has been dominated by nyau and mbakumba dance genres.

The following are the ten finalists who will battle it out, at the Chibuku Neshamwari National Final:

Province Group Dance Type Harare Dedza Chitandidzo Nyau Chewa Malawi- Gulewankulu Mash East Goromonzi Arts Mbende Jerusalema Masvingo Dzimbamabwe TD Group Majukwa Mat South Bolamba Performing Arts Setapa Mat North Pezhuba Pachena Dance Ensemble Nsumbule Bulawayo Unlenje Arts Amabhiza Manicaland Dapurahunanzva Mbakumba Mash West Budiriro Arts Mbakumba Midlands M’kango Nyau Malawi Gure Mash Central Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble Dinhe

