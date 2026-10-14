Kanjee Couple’s Fraud Trial Postponed

The fraud trial involving a Belvedere-based educator and his wife who are accused of allegedly unlawfully increasing their shareholding in a family-owned property business, has been postponed to October 27.

Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and his wife, Jaya Kanjee (71) are facing fraud charges before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.

The couple is accused of fraudulently increasing their ownership in T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd by allotting themselves additional shares without the knowledge or consent of a fellow director, Neeshta Urmila Patel.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that the accused acted in common purpose to defraud Patel and prejudice the proper administration of the company.

During proceedings, Patel told the court that she inherited her late father’s 20-share stake in the company in 2015.

She testified that in August 2024, her uncle and aunt approached her with a proposal to redistribute the company’s shares equally but she refused to sign the resolution.

Patel allegedly later discovered that a Return of Allotments known as CR 11 had been filed with the Registrar of Companies, indicating that the accused had each allocated themselves an additional 10 shares.

The State alleges that on August 16, 2024 the couple submitted a forged resolution to the Registrar, falsely representing that all directors had approved changes to the company’s shareholding structure.

The alleged misrepresentation resulted in the Registrar processing the changes, giving each accused an additional 10 shares without Patel’s knowledge or consent.

Patel further told the court that she was blocked from accessing company records at the Registrar’s office, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

The complaint led to the couple’s arrest in July.

The matter has been postponed to October 27 for continuation of proceedings.