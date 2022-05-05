Connie Ferguson Arrives Tomorrow

South African TV star Connie Ferguson will be arriving on her maiden visit to Zimbabwe tomorrow afternoon ahead of three scheduled public engagements in Harare.

The award-winning actress and businesswoman will be welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by organisers and journalists.

A welcome dinner gala in her honour will be held on Friday night at the Meikles Hotel hosted by Zodwa Mkandla as part of a high-level networking event with different stakeholders.

Organisers expressed their delight in hosting the South African superstar, who will also address at the Women in Business conference on Saturday morning in partnership with Nedbank.

“Connie is an iconic personality who inspires many and represents so much of empowerment as an entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist. We welcome her to Zimbabwe ahead of her program and look forward to a fruitful exercise of empowerment and creating viable networks for all involved,” Mary-Anne Kwidini, Senior Manager for Marketing, PR & Communications, Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited.

Ferguson will also visit Emerald Hill Children’s Home as part of her appreciation of charitable initiatives in partnership with the Zodwa Mkandla Foundation.

She wraps up her program with a Zumba Masterclass session with acclaimed fitness trainer Zorro as part of a drive to encourage fitness and wellness through physical exercise.

Connie Ferguson is also an author, speaker, producer and co-founder of production company Ferguson Films which she co-founded with her late husband Shona Ferguson.

She is also a successful businesswoman who runs a beauty care line called Connie Bodyline and a personal fitness and lifestyle blog called IConniecFit, among other ventures.