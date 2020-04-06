You cannot copy content of this page

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized

By Own Correspondent
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday evening taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday evening with “persistent symptoms” – including a temperature and a cough – for routine tests, according to BBC News.

Johnson who remain in charge of government while in hospital came out last week announcing that he had tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic.

A midday BBC report noted that Johnson was in good spirit after spending the night in hospital with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the covid-19 confirmed cases and death toll have been rising for the past week in the UK.

The country’s government yesterday ordered its people to stay indoors in order to fight the spread of the virus but however it fall in the deaf ear as the streets were as full as to almost normal.

