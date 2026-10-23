Fresh Fears for Migrants After Fatal Mob Attack in South Africa

A foreign national has been beaten to death by a group of about 50 people in South Africa’s port city of Durban, police say amid heightened tensions over immigration.

The man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s was attacked on Thursday morning in the city’s central business district as a group of people marched through the area.

South African police have opened a murder investigation but have not disclosed the victim’s nationality or established the motive for the killing.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the incident occurred as a group marched along Dr Pixley kaSeme Street towards Maud Mfusi Street.

Two men allegedly broke away from the group and approached the victim who was standing beside the road before a larger crowd joined in the assault.

“It is further alleged that the victim was then assaulted by a group of about 50 people and he was declared dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police said they were following several leads and using investigative resources to identify and arrest those responsible.

The motive for the killing remains unknown and authorities have urged members of the public not to circulate unverified information while investigations continue.

The killing comes amid months of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa where demonstrations calling for stricter action against undocumented migrants have occasionally escalated into violence.

Durban has been a focal point of the unrest. Earlier this month, protests in the city were followed by looting and the torching of vehicles and businesses, prompting security deployments to help restore order.

Several African countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique and Malawi have raised concerns over the safety of their citizens in South Africa following reports of attacks on foreign nationals.

South African authorities have condemned violence linked to immigration tensions while acknowledging wider concerns over border management and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Police have not confirmed whether Thursday’s killing was directly linked to anti-immigrant sentiment.