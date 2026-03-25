Councils Under Pressure to Meet Master Plan Deadline

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Local authorities across Zimbabwe are scrambling to meet a mid-April deadline to submit final master plans, as government officials warn that delays and technical shortcomings could derail urban development efforts.

Speaking in Harare, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said councils must ensure their plans meet legal and policy standards before submission.

The ministry’s Director for Spatial Planning, Dr. Shingirayi Mushamba highlighted the importance of producing compliant and credible documents.

“The integrity and legal compliance of master plans remain critical as councils move toward finalisation and implementation,” he said.

He warned that poorly prepared plans risk failing to address key issues such as urban sprawl, land use management and environmental protection.

“Some submissions still lack full compliance,” he added, urging authorities to align their plans with existing legislation and planning frameworks.

Officials also raised concerns about coordination between neighbouring councils, saying unresolved boundary disputes could undermine development if left unaddressed.

One such case involves the Hwange Local Board, which reported delays due to a long-running boundary dispute with a neighbouring rural district council dating back to 2008. The disagreement has led to overlapping jurisdictions, with both authorities claiming control over the same area.

Elsewhere, financial constraints have slowed progress. Some councils said they had paid most consultancy fees but still owed outstanding amounts, delaying the completion of final documents.

Other challenges cited included technical problems with geographic information systems, disputes with consultants over payments, and delays in securing required documentation for approval.

Government officials said most councils had already submitted draft plans and received feedback, but the focus has now shifted to producing final, stamp-ready copies.

Authorities have been given until 15 April to complete the process, with warnings that failure to comply could result in escalation to higher levels of government.

“There is pressure to ensure that by April 15 we no longer owe anyone,” one senior official said.

In Harare, officials reported more advanced progress with over 200 submissions received from residents and stakeholders. Most contributions focused on improving the plan rather than raising objections.

City authorities said they are now consolidating feedback and engaging stakeholders ahead of submitting the revised master plan for approval.

As the deadline approaches, the government is urging councils to move beyond planning and begin implementation, including identifying investment opportunities and mobilising private sector funding.

Officials say success will ultimately be judged not by completed plans alone, but by how effectively they are translated into infrastructure development and economic growth.