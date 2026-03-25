Zim, India Seek New Trade boost

By Shalom Shawurwa

India and Zimbabwe say they want to turn decades of political goodwill into stronger economic ties, following a high-level seminar in Harare on Tuesday.

Officials and business leaders from India and Zimbabwe met on Tuesday to map out ways of increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

Indian investment in Zimbabwe has already exceeded $600m over the past five years with more than 25 Indian-linked companies operating in sectors ranging from manufacturing to services.

The two countries first signed a trade agreement in 1981 and have maintained close diplomatic relations since then.

Speaking at the seminar, India’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramah Kumar said the growing presence of Indian firms showed New Delhi’s commitment to expanding trade and diversifying supply chains.

“It is important to strengthen government-to-government frameworks to unlock further business opportunities,” he said.

The event was organised with support from the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC). Its executive director, Munetsi Madakufamba said the focus must now shift from agreements to implementation.

He said the relationship between the two countries had long been politically strong but had yet to reach its full economic potential.

“Trade remains modest, the structure is uneven, and outcomes do not reflect the relationship we often speak about,” he said.

Participants at the seminar identified key growth sectors highlighted barriers to trade and agreed on practical steps aimed at increasing bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation.

Both countries say the new roadmap is intended to turn long-standing diplomatic ties into tangible economic results with a sharper focus on trade, investment and industrial growth.