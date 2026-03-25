Fifteen Zimbabweans Die in Foreign Wars as Govt Warns of Trafficking Scam

The government has confirmed the deaths of fifteen nationals who were allegedly lured into foreign conflict zones under false promises of employment in what officials describe as a growing human trafficking crisis.

Speaking at a media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said the victims were deceived into joining foreign armed groups after being recruited through fraudulent job offers.

“It is with profound sorrow that I confirm to this nation that, to date fifteen Zimbabwean nationals have lost their lives in foreign battlefields after being deceived into enlisting in foreign wars,” he said.

Soda warned that the recruitment of Zimbabweans into foreign conflicts was not legitimate employment but a coordinated scheme involving deception and exploitation.

“Let me be unequivocal: this is human trafficking. Our citizens are being preyed upon by unscrupulous individuals and networks who operate with complete disregard for human life,” he said.

According to the minister, traffickers are increasingly using social media platforms to target job seekers, advertising what appear to be lucrative opportunities in security, logistics or private contracting abroad.

However, upon arrival victims are reportedly stripped of their documents and coerced into combat roles, often with little or no training.

“When others are injured, killed, or captured, the recruiters vanish leaving families in Zimbabwe with no information, no support, and no one to hold accountable,” Soda said.

He added that in many cases, the promised salaries are never paid, leaving families devastated and searching for answers.

The government says it is now working to repatriate the remains of the deceased through diplomatic channels following a directive from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

At the same time, authorities are tightening regulations on private employment agencies, requiring all firms involved in foreign recruitment to be registered, vetted and licensed.

Officials say the measures are part of a broader effort to protect Zimbabweans seeking work abroad and to prevent further loss of life.

The government has also appealed to the media and the public to help raise awareness, warning citizens to verify job offers and avoid unregulated recruitment channels.

“This is a national issue,” Soda said urging collective action to stop what he described as a dangerous and deadly trend.