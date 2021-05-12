Court Orders Further Detention Of Drug Dealer Who Swallowed 60 Balls Of Cocaine

A Harare magistrate has ordered the further detention of a drug dealer who swallowed 60 plastic balls of cocaine after she was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

She has since excreted 58 of the 60 balls and her further detention is to allow the two remaining balls to come out.

The accused, Shila Khumalo, a foreign drug dealer whose nationality is yet to be revealed was nabbed at the RGM International Airport with a contraband of cocaine valued at $7 800 000.

She allegedly swallowed 60 balls of the highly addictive drug to conceal evidence.

Magistrate Denis Mangosi further remanded her to May 14 to allow her to excrete the two remaining balls.

The state’s case is that on 9 May, information was received to the effect that the accused was coming to Zimbabwe from Brazil with contraband of cocaine aboard an Ethiopian Airways.

On May 10, acting on the information, a team of detectives from from CID drugs and Narcotics Harare, operatives from the Central Intelligence Organisation and personnel from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority who were manning the arrival section at the airport and intercepted the accused person.

According to the police a search was conducted on accused’s luggage and on her person leading to the recovery of 53 small white balls with whitish powder inside, stashed in a pair of black socks in accused undergarment which she was wearing.

A field test of whitish powder was conducted in the presence of the accused at the airport and it tested positive to cocaine.

The seized cocaine has approximate mass of 975 grammes with a total value of USD$7 800 000,00.