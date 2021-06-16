COVID-19 Worked To My Advantage, Says New Kid

A Bulawayo born musician has vowed to defy the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts sector saying he will use lockdowns imposed by government to record as many songs as possible.

The new kid, Alan Hlatshwayo aka Papi Nala has ambitions to gain recognition both locally and internationally.

Explaining the inspiration behind the latest album named The Preamble, the singer-song writer said he motivated himself to record his debut album after realizing what his first track make his friends feel.

He has never looked back since then.

“I love making music and started doing it professionally when l was in high school. This album means a lot because this is my first body of work l ever put out at once. The Preamble means an introductory statement of me in to the industry,” he said.

“The Preamble talks about where I’m from and the day to day things I go through and the hustle side of every city. I also did the Amapiano track for people to dance and vibe too. With this project I’m showing the world how I can be versatile with my talent,” he added.

The versatile 23 year old musician who is inspired by Anatii, Yanga chief, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole said despite the COVID-19 affecting his opportunities to get live shows, it has worked out positively for him as he has been more serious on recording new stuff.

“COVID-19 has affected me both positively and negatively. It has affected me negatively because I’m supposed to be going for a tour but the dates keep on getting postponed. I cannot mingle with too much people and be with a crowd due to the regulations. It has also affected me positively because all I have been doing since the beginning of the first lockdown is focusing on recording new stuff and engaging myself in more projects,” he said.