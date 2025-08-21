Crossover FC Becomes the Pride of Sunningdale Community

What began as a casual idea among patrons of a Harare pub has blossomed into one of Sunningdale’s most inspiring community projects.

Formed in November 2024, Crossover FC has become a Sunday ritual drawing dozens of players and supporters for weekly matches and tournaments.

But the club’s heartbeat goes far beyond football, it is tackling drug abuse, idleness and isolation among young people.

“Initially the aim was to have a football team where people would find time to exercise rather than just meet at the club and have a few drinks. But the vision has since grown… it’s now a community club that just goes beyond the walls of Crossover Pub and Grill,” said coach and co-founder Cliff Sizara.

The idea was born from Crossover Pub’s pool club but football soon became the natural extension opening the door to more people.

“The club was started because we wanted to help youth in occupying them with something to do and thereby taking them from drug and substance abuse. This has been a significant initiative in our community. It has helped quite a lot, we also have the Pool Club which is also helping our elder people so the Club is helping. It is benefitting the community,” explained co-founder Owen Muchisi.

What began as five-a-side matches at netball courts quickly grew into full-pitch games with mixed ages and swelling numbers.

“Crossover FC was an idea of drunkards just to exercise and work on growing tummies — jokingly. But it has since become something bigger. It’s keeping the youth busy and steering them away from drugs,” said organising secretary Dominic Chinoperekwei.

Unlike many social teams, Crossover FC has gained a reputation for discipline and clean play.

“We hold no records of violence or any form of criminality. We even joined a national social soccer funeral fund subscribing with over 200 clubs to support bereaved families. Our executive is very supportive even helping players when they suffer injuries,” added Chinoperekwei.

The side has already tested itself against some of Zimbabwe’s top social football teams featuring in Independence, Heroes and Youth Day tournaments even facing squads linked to musicians such as Freeman and Winky D.

Local leaders say the initiative is making an impact.

“The Club has brought a huge difference in the community. As you are aware, the scourge of drug and substance abuse had taken a toll on most of them but now through this initiative we have managed to reduce the numbers. We have so far seen some positives in terms of reducing social ills,” said Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera.

From Saturdays at the pool table to Sundays on the football pitch Crossover has created a rhythm that blends recreation with opportunity.

For many, the gatherings have become fertile ground for friendships, networks and even new career pathways.

What started as banter about “growing tummies” is now a grassroots movement offering hope and purpose.

As Sizara summed it up: “It’s not just about football anymore, it’s about giving the community something to believe in.”