MPs Demand Crackdown on Killer Firearms

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Parliament has voiced deep concern over the growing use of unlicensed firearms in violent crimes with legislators pressing government to tighten gun control measures and border security.

During a heated session in the National Assembly, legislator Thomas Muwodzeri asked what government policy was regarding the surge in armed robberies targeting businesspeople.

Responding on behalf of the Leader of Government Business, Agriculture Minister Dr. Anxious Masuka said possession of unlicensed firearms was a criminal offence.

“Guns have to be licensed. The law must take its course and the full wrath of the law must visit those that use unlicensed firearms and carry unlicensed firearms. To own firearms, we must follow the proper channels and adhere to the conditions associated with their issuance,” Dr. Masuka said.

Legislators, however, raised further questions about loopholes in the licensing system.

Mberengwa West legislator Tafanana Zhou warned that foreigners were finding it too easy to acquire firearms and urged tighter vetting.

In response, Dr. Masuka pledged to forward the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to “analyse the laws and see how they can be strengthened.”

Opposition MP Charlton Hwende suggested that poorly paid members of the army and police were among those abusing firearms for robberies.

However, Speaker Jacob Mudenda intervened noting the need for evidence-backed statistics before the issue could be addressed.

Another MP, Edwin Mushoriwa pressed government to modernise the Firearms Act, saying many weapons in circulation were inherited and not properly registered.

Concerns were also raised about the country’s porous borders with legislator Prosper Mutseyami warning that illegal crossings could allow arms from neighbouring South Africa and Mozambique to flow unchecked into the country.

Dr. Masuka admitted the risk but insisted “Government policy says, let us use designated crossing points. Those who are breaking the law must be educated and must be brought to book.”