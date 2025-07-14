Discovery Ambulance Expands Nationwide, Plans to Deploy 200 More Vehicles

Discovery Ambulance has announced major expansion plans aimed at strengthening emergency medical services across Zimbabwe. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, David Munowenyu, confirmed in an interview that Discovery Ambulance now has a base in every province, marking a significant milestone in its mission to improve healthcare accessibility.

“In Zimbabwe, we have 10 provinces and we have a base in every province, so Discovery Ambulance is now everywhere,” Munowenyu said.

As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to introduce 200 additional ambulances to ensure comprehensive coverage at district level. “We are planning to bring in 200 ambulances that will cover all the districts and they will be able to assist,” he explained.

Munowenyu emphasized that the goal is to make emergency medical services more accessible than ever before. “Discovery Ambulances will be everywhere or even a stone’s throw away,” he said.

The latest developments come at a time when Zimbabwe continues to grapple with critical gaps in emergency healthcare delivery, especially in rural and remote areas. The planned fleet expansion is expected to improve response times and potentially save more lives nationwide.