Eagles Soar to Commanding Logan Cup Win Over Rhinos

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

The Eagles completed a dominant 165-run victory over the Rhinos at Harare Sports Club in their Logan Cup match after setting up the game with two imposing batting performances and a disciplined bowling display.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Eagles made 297 in their first innings. They then piled on the pressure with another 297 for seven declared in the second leaving the Rhinos facing a daunting target of 431 to win.

The hosts never fully recovered from a poor first innings where they were bowled out for just 164. Despite showing more resistance second time around they could only manage 265, falling well short of the target.

Wessly Madhevere was the star of the match producing twin centuries. He struck a composed 100 in the first innings and followed it with an assured 111 in the second to anchor the Eagles’ dominance.

He was well supported by Kudzai Maunze who made 82 in the first innings and Rodney Mupfudza who added 88 in the second.

For the Rhinos, Victor Chirwa and Hendricks Macheke impressed with the ball but they were unable to prevent the Eagles from posting large totals.

The Eagles’ bowlers then took control. Muhammad Kashif led the attack with a five-wicket haul in the Rhinos’ first innings as Alex Falao and Tanaka Chivanga provided valuable support.

Although Ahsan Aqil Ali and Antum Naqvi tried to steady the innings, the Rhinos were left with a significant deficit.

In the second innings, the Rhinos showed greater resolve. Ahsan Aqil Ali top-scored with 88 while Nyasha Mayavo and Trevor Gwandu added useful contributions.

But the Eagles continued to strike at key moments through Tanaka Chivanga, Ryan Simbi and Alex Falao eventually bowling the Rhinos out for 265 to seal a convincing and well-earned victory.