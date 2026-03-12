Eagles Cruise to 10-Wicket Logan Cup Victory Over Tuskers

by Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Eagles wrapped up a dominant 10-wicket win against the Tuskers on day four of their Logan Cup match at Queens Sports Club.

The match ended swiftly after the Eagles chased down a modest target of 16 runs in just four overs without losing a wicket.

Earlier, the Eagles had put themselves firmly in control by declaring their first innings on 351 for eight.

Craig Ervine led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 116.

He was supported by Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, who scored 77 while captain Faraz Akram added 54 to strengthen the Eagles’ total.

For the Tuskers, Ernest Masuku was the standout bowler, claiming five wickets.

The Tuskers struggled in reply and were bowled out for just 95 in their first innings.

Kudakwashe Macheka delivered an outstanding bowling performance taking five wickets for 21 runs to give the Eagles a commanding lead.

Asked to follow on, the Tuskers showed more resistance in their second innings posting 271 runs.

Bright Phiri top-scored with 82, while Luke Jongwe contributed 57.

But the recovery was not enough to change the outcome of the match.

Needing only 16 runs to win, Eagles openers Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Rodney Mupfudza comfortably chased down the targetboth finishing unbeaten on eight as the Eagles sealed victory early on the final day.