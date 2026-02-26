Campbell Century Powers Southern Rocks to Strong Start Against Rhinos

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Southern Rocks made an impressive start against Rhinos in their Logan Cup match at Takashinga Cricket Club on 25 February 2026.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Southern Rocks ended day one in a strong position on 364 for 7 in 90 overs.

The batters applied themselves well on a good pitch while the Rhinos bowlers had to remain patient throughout the day.

Matthew Campbell was the star of the innings, producing a superb 119 off 153 deliveries, including 17 boundaries.

He shared important partnerships with Innocent Kaia, who scored a steady 56, and Panashe Taruvinga, who contributed 44 runs. Their efforts provided a solid foundation and ensured the team moved confidently past the 200-run mark.

The Rhinos fought back during the middle session through Victor Chirwa and Maaz Khan, who both claimed three wickets.

Chirwa removed key batters including Southern Rocks captain Roy Kaia for just two runs while Maaz Khan delivered a lengthy spell to keep the scoring under control.

Their disciplined bowling prevented the total from escalating too quickly.

Late in the day, Tafadzwa Tsiga shifted the momentum with a fluent unbeaten 74 from 84 balls, striking four fours and four sixes.

With support from Newman Nyamhuri, Southern Rocks pushed their total beyond 350 before stumps. The Rhinos will look to mount a strong reply when they begin their first innings on day two.