Dominant Rocks Seal Innings Win in Logan Cup Clash

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Southern Rocks delivered a commanding performance to defeat Mega Market Mountaineers by an innings and 20 runs on the fourth and final day of their Logan Cup match at Takashinga Cricket Club.

The Rocks laid the foundation for victory with a strong first-innings total of 350 for nine declared in 88.2 overs.

Opening batter Innocent Kaia starred with an impressive 176 from 252 deliveries, striking 26 fours and a six. He was supported by Panashe Taruvinga, who scored 81, while Jonathan Campbell remained unbeaten on 64 to bolster the innings.

In response, Mountaineers struggled against a disciplined Rocks bowling attack and were dismissed for 165 in their first innings.

Timycen Maruma top-scored with 42, while Nicholas Welch added 30.

Jalat Khan led the bowling effort with figures of four for 46 while Shelton Mazvitorera and Ali Asfand also contributed key breakthroughs.

Asked to follow on, Mountaineers again struggled to build momentum in their second innings and were bowled out for 165.

Welch offered some resistance with a well-played 64, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to provide meaningful support.

Khan once again impressed with the ball, taking four wickets, while Mazvitorera and Asfand claimed three wickets each to seal a comprehensive victory for Southern Rocks on the final day.