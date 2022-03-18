ED Told To Implement ACDEG Ahead Of 2023 Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been taken to task to implement the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections.

Recently, Zimbabwe completed the formal ratification procedures for ACDEG after depositing the Instrument of Ratification to the African Union. This means the country is now bound by ACDEG dictates.

In a statement Thursday, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said by implementing the charter, Zimbabwe will move towards democratic governance as the charter sets standards for better governance across Africa by promoting and emphasizing good governance, popular participation, rule of law and human rights.

It also speaks strongly against ‘unconstitutional changes of governments’ and encourages ‘change of power based on the holding of regular, free, fair and transparent elections conducted by competent, independent, and impartial national electoral bodies.

“ZESN and other CSOs have been lobbying for the ratification of the Charter which was signed on the 21st March 2018 at an AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Rwanda by President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” the network said.

Under the charter, Zimbabwe must make available an electoral environment that will see the effective participation of citizens without fear, as well as review outstanding electoral administration issues which will lead to free, fair and credible elections;.

The country is bound to enhance the participation of women; the youth and people with disabilities in electoral processes as candidates and voters; extend voting rights to those in the diaspora and prisons, and the setting up the Integrity and Ethics Committee to deal with the misdemeanours of traditional leaders in elections.

“ZESN reiterates that the implementation of electoral reforms in the spirit of the ACDEG is necessary for enhancing and strengthening the quality of democracy, elections and governance in Zimbabwe,” the statement further reads.

The call comes at a time when the country has witnessed a surge in politically motivated violence at the hands of either the state of Zanu-PF members against opposition party members ahead of March 26 by-elections.

“ZESN also bemoans the use of hate speech, incitements, biased application of the law and unequal access to public media and calls on the government to implement a number of pertinent reforms as recommended by the 2018 local, regional and international observer missions related to the electoral architecture, the political environment and ZEC operations,” ZESN said in light of the violence.