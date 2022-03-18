ZESN Urges Govt To Implement Electoral Reforms

Election lobby group, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has called on the government to implement electoral reforms in line with the dictates of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

Zimbabwe is now a full State party to the ACDEG charter which seeks to promote the holding of free and fair elections after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the instrument for domestication.

The Charter sets standards for better governance across Africa by promoting and emphasizing on good governance, popular participation, rule of law and human rights.

“As Zimbabwe readies for the 2023 harmonized elections, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) implores the government of Zimbabwe to implement electoral reforms in line with the dictates of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

“ZESN implores the government not to take the ratification of the Charter as an end in itself but rather as a stepping stone for the implementation of electoral reforms and levelling of the electoral playing field. ZESN reiterates that the implementation of electoral reforms in the spirit of the ACDEG is necessary for enhancing and strengthening the quality of democracy, elections and governance in Zimbabwe,” said ZESN in a statement

Some of the reforms that ZESN called for include; the need to create a conducive electoral environment that will see the effective participation of citizens without fear, as well as reviewing outstanding electoral administration issues which will lead to free, fair and credible elections; enhancing the participation of women; the youth and people with disabilities in electoral processes as candidates and voters; extending voting rights to those in the diaspora and prisons; and the setting up of the Integrity and Ethics Committee to deal with the misdemeanors of traditional leaders in elections.