No Vaccination, No Table For Informal Traders: Chiwenga

The government has announced plans to target informal traders with unvaccinated people barred from accessing their tables as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the handover of lab equipment at Sally Mugabe Central hospital earlier today, Vice President who also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga said the continued rise in Covid-19 cases called for co-operation from everyone.

“With the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, we want full co-operation from everyone. Now that government has procured more vaccines, we want everyone to be vaccinated starting with those boarder towns and hotspot areas. We will also move into market places like Mbare in Harare and eRenkini in Bulawayo. No vaccination, no table. Protect your customers by getting vaccinated,” said Chiwenga.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said arrangements were in place to receive over two million doses.

“On procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, Cabinet is pleased to report that arrangements are currently in progress to procure 2 million doses of vaccines from China. These are expected in the country by end of month. Furthermore, 500 000 doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered this Saturday, 26th June, 2021,” said Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe is currently battling a third wave which is now in full swing.

Yesterday, the country recorded over 700 new cases with Mashonaland west topping the list with 242 followed by Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo and Harare with 96, 75 and 73 respectively.

715 056 people have received their first dose while 451 793 got their second jab since the commencement of the vaccination programme early this year.