Ervine Named Zimbabwe Captain For Ireland, Scotland Tour

Sports
By Staff Reporter
Zimbabwean batsman Craig Ervine plays a shot as Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, left, looks on during the One Day International cricket against India at Harare Sports Club, Saturday, June, 11, 2016. The Indian cricket team is in Zimbabwe for One Day International and T20 matches.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Veteran batsman Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabwe for the limited-overs series in Ireland and Scotland.

 

While Sean Williams is the substantive Test skipper, Zimbabwe Cricket has been rotating the captaincy in the shorter formats of the game, with Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Williams himself taking turns to lead the team in recent one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 international (T20I) series.

 

This time round Ervine – who has played 96 ODIs, 26 T20Is and 18 Tests – will be the captain.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in five T20I matches scheduled for 27 and 29 August at Clontarf and 1, 2 and 4 September at Bready.

 

The two sides will then face off at Stormont on 8, 10 and 13 September in a three-match ODI series that is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh to take on Scotland in three T20Is pencilled in for 15, 17 and 19 September. 

 

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR IRELAND & SCOTLAND TOUR

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean

