Matsekete Headlines Entrepreneurship Meetup

Old Mutual Group CEO and Head Of Old Mutual Rest of Africa Banking Portfolio, Sam Matsekete will this week headline the StartUp and Entrepreneur Meet-UP to be hosted by Eight2Five Innovation Hub.

The event aims to capacitate the Zimbabwean youth with information and knowledge that will take them the extra mile further on their entrepreneurial journey.

The event will be held on Friday 27 August 2021 as part of the weekly online series that brings together entrepreneurs and business intellects for an exchange of knowledge and networking.

Matsekete will bring in a wealth of knowledge as he has a proven track of successful leadership in business from his time record with First Capital Bank, Zimnat Lion Insurance, and Old Mutual Asset Management.

Sam as he is affectionately known, is not new to the #MeetUp as he always brings exciting insights to the program with his fountain of experiences and wisdom.

According to a statement by the Eight2Five Innovation Hub: “He was on the same platform five months ago with the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation (MoYSAR) Honourable Kirsty Coventry, discussing youth as leaders in their spheres of influence, opportunities and youth contribution to economic development.”

This time around, the statement said, he promises more insights and knowledge as he unbundles the “Benefits of Formalizing your Business Venture”.

Young people, entrepreneurs and business owners of all ages are invited to join in via Facebook Live to pick Sam’s brain on all the issues relating to business formalisation.

Sam feels very privileged and humbled to share his experience with young people as Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual continues to create opportunities for young people to provide economic solutions for Zimbabwe’s social challenges.

Young entrepreneurs are urged to make a date with Sam this coming Friday on ZOOM or join him via Livestream on the Eight2Five Innovation Hub Facebook page at 10AM CAT.