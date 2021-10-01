Evangelist Timothy Calls For More Community Radio Stations

Gospel musician Evangelist Timothy, real name Timothy Timothy has urged the government to license more community radio stations to promote local musicians.

By Chamunorwa Matanhike

In an interview with 263Chat, the Darwendale born and bred gospel artist urged the government to revert to the 90 percent local content to promote local artists.

“For upcoming musicians piracy helps us by making our music reach many parts of the country and the world. Secondly, as gospels musicians it facilitates the spread of God’s word,” said the talented musician.

The singer said his recently released album titled Tsamba Kuna Asafi is getting airplay and listeners have received it well.

“My fifth album titled Tsamba Kuna Asafi is getting airplay from community radio stations, Radio Zimbabwe and National FM. People are receiving it well and it has taken me to a higher level.”

“The standout track is Vanokuitisa which I did with sungura musician Mark Ngwazi of the Taurai Madzoka fame,” added the singer.

Evangelist Timothy said he is currently in the studio working on next year’s album and is set to release three videos from his old and new songs before the year ends.

“I am working to release three videos before the year ends. I am in the studio working on my next year’s album. The album will have collaborations done with Bethany Pasinawako and Trymore Bande,” said Evangelist Timothy.