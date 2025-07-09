Ex-Convict Accused of Brutally Killing 12-Year-Old While Babysitting

By Shalom Shawurwa

A 31-year-old self-proclaimed prophet has been charged with the brutal murder of a 12-year-old boy in Harare’s Eastview suburb.

Tapiwa Mukura, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where disturbing details of the killing were laid bare.

The incident occurred on July 5 when Mukura was reportedly left to guard the boy’s home overnight by the child’s maternal grandfather a fellow member of their apostolic sect while the boy’s mother was away.

In a chilling courtroom confession, Mukura admitted to killing Keith Jon but claimed to have no clear recollection of what prompted the attack.

“All I can remember is that I was sleeping with Keith, and I think I was fighting with someone in my dreams. I don’t really understand what happened,” Mukura told the court.

According to testimony, Mukura described waking in a daze, seizing a pair of scissors and stabbing the boy in the neck.

He then proceeded to mutilate the child’s genitals and attempted to conceal the body.

“I tried to cut his male organ but left it hanging, then dragged his body to the garden where I buried it. I only realised what I had done after burying the body and was shocked,” Mukura said.

Presiding Magistrate Ruth Moyo asked the accused whether he had any history of mental illness.

Mukura denied any previous mental health issues, saying “No, I have never had any mental health issues.”

However, court records revealed that Mukura had a violent past and he confessed to having previously served time for attempted murder and had been released from prison in July 2023 — less than two years before the current offence.

The case has been remanded to July 15 for routine proceedings.

Mukura who remains in custody was informed that any application for bail must be made through the High Court.