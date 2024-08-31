Cimas Health Group Unveils Mobile Clinic

Cimas Health Group, the country’s leading private medical aid and wellness provider, has introduced a new mobile clinic aimed at enhancing healthcare access.

The innovative vehicle, which is staffed by a team of health professionals, will deliver essential medical services directly to communities.

The mobile clinic is currently being showcased at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) exhibition in Harare.

This year’s event, themed “Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing our Future,” highlights emerging trends and innovative products across various sectors.

Cimas Health Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Vulindlela Ndlovu, highlighted that the acquisition of the mobile clinic represents a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility.

“In today’s fast-paced world, access to quality healthcare is of utmost importance and as Cimas continues to be innovative in the health sector, we purchased a mobile clinic in our efforts to improve the accessibility of health services,” Ndlovu said.

He added “This mobile clinic is a transformative tool in the healthcare delivery system as it revolutionises the way medical services are provided. It brings healthcare directly to communities, regardless of their location or infrastructure limitations.”

The mobile clinic is designed to serve underserved populations and areas with limited healthcare facilities.

According to Ndlovu, the vehicle will offer a range of services tailored to community needs, including preventive care, vaccinations, health education, and primary healthcare.

“Using this mobile clinic will help us expand our efforts to deliver healthcare to less privileged societies as the mobile clinic will be used to cater for a wide range of healthcare needs,” he said.

He also highlighted the broader impact of the mobile clinic on health service delivery, linking it to global health goals.

“Strengthening health service delivery is crucial for Cimas and to the achievement of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include the delivery of interventions to reduce child mortality and maternal mortality,” he said

