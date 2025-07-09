Gvt Scales Up Medical Oxygen Infrastructure with New Production Plants

By Shalom Shawurwa

The government has launched a national infrastructure initiative to secure and expand the country’s medical oxygen supply

Addressing journalists during a post cabinet press briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the government was investing in infrastructure through partnerships with local companies.

“Medical oxygen is a critical supply for patient care in all public health facilities. To ensure a stable oxygen supply, especially during times of high demand, the Government of Zimbabwe is investing in national infrastructure ownership through a combination of direct investments and partnerships with local firms,” said Muswere.

According to the minister, tangible progress has already been recorded at key health institutions across the country.

“Progress has already been made in developing oxygen supply systems at several hospitals, including Masvingo, Chipinge, Chivhu, Gokwe North, and Victoria Chitepo,” he said.

Beyond immediate upgrades at regional hospitals the government is laying the groundwork for long-term self-reliance in oxygen production.

Muswere revealed that two oxygen production plants are currently under development in Chinhoyi and Lupane.

“Furthermore, in collaboration with partners, the Government of Zimbabwe is establishing oxygen production plants in Chinhoyi and Lupane supporting a long-term shift towards national control and bulk supply capability,” Muswere added.

The move signals a strategic policy shift toward localized manufacturing and supply resilience in the health sector. Health analysts say such infrastructure is vital not only during pandemics but also in treating chronic illnesses and trauma cases that require respiratory support.

“By investing in oxygen infrastructure and production capacity, the Government of Zimbabwe is taking a proactive and sustainable approach to addressing the country’s medical oxygen needs. This initiative has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and healthcare workers alike, and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving the healthcare system and promoting the well-being of its citizens,” Muswere said.