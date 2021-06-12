FBC Applications are now Zero Rated

In its quest to further advance the digital transformation agenda and to bring more convenience to customers, FBC has now zero-rated all its applications.

This move will allow FBC clients to use selected FBC applications (Apps) to carry out transactions without using mobile data or Wi-Fi connection at any time of the day… 24/7. FBC customers can now transact on the following Apps which are now zero-rated:.

 FBC Mobile Moola

 FBC Internet Banking OBDX

 FBC Zipit Smart/ Mobile Moola Merchant

 FBC Health

 FBC Mastercard

 FBC yakO!Agent Portal

 FBC yakO!

The FBC Zero-rating service is currently available to Econet subscribers only. It will be extended to Netone and Telecel subscribers in due course. Clients will need data to download the FBC Applications and once installed, no data will be needed to transact on the platforms.

Commenting on the FBC Zero-rating service, Roy Nyakunuwa (Acting Head- FBC Group Marketing) said, “The emergence of the digital customer and the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, has accelerated the change in customer behaviour, as well as channel preference. We have witnessed a strong appetite for the use of our digital platforms. The cost of data however, remains topical among our customers who are negatively affected by the high costs of data”.

“As a customer-obsessed institution, our vision is to „Nurture sustainable solutions that enable the financial well-being of the communities we serve”. In the same vein, the customer is our top-most priority in line with our new promise… „You Matter Most‟. It is that renewed focus on our customer and the commitment that we have, to the needs of our valued clients that culminated in the zero-rating of our digital platforms, in order to enable our clients to transact online, free of data cost. We strongly believe in creating endless possibilities and having a positive impact on the financial aspirations of our customers,” added Roy Nyakunuwa

FBC has been pursuing and implementing incremental innovations aimed at identifying systems and processes where digital integration will deliver operational benefits for its clients as part of its Digital Transformation and Innovation Thrust. This culminated in the launch of revolutionary and customer-focused products such as MyDrive Usage Based Insurance, yakO! Digital Insurance, Digital Account Opening, Noku Digital Assistance and other exciting innovations. FBC is the financial services institution of the future.

