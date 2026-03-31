AFM to Host Massive Youth Conference in Masvingo

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe will host its National Youth Elevation Conference from April 9 to 12 at Rufaro Conference Centre in Chatsworth, Masvingo, with over 100,000 youths expected to attend.

WHRD

AFM President Reverend Dr Amon Madawo will headline the event, alongside Pastor B. Shonhiwa, Pastor Thandanani Savhasa of South Africa, and Pastor R.B. Matewe.

The conference will feature leading gospel acts, including Zimpraise Choir, Takesure Zamar, Joyfull Praise Choir, and Sbu Noah.

Organisers say the gathering will go beyond worship, with sessions on leadership, entrepreneurship and education. Attendees are also encouraged to support the Rufaro Clinic construction project aimed at improving local healthcare.

The annual event is one of the largest youth religious gatherings in Zimbabwe.