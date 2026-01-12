Transport Minister, Mhona,Urges Drivers to Protect Children as Schools Reopen

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, has urged motorists to prioritise safety as schools reopen for the first term, warning that reckless driving continues to claim lives.

Thousands of children will now be travelling to and from school every day, and their safety, Mhona said, depends on the behaviour of drivers on the roads.

According to government figures, at least 100 people were killed and 471 others injured in road traffic accidents between December 15 and December 26, 2025. The minister said many of these deaths could have been avoided.

He blamed most crashes on speeding, poorly maintained vehicles, driver fatigue, drunk driving and risky actions such as attempting to cross flooded rivers.

Mhona called on motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, rest properly before long trips and strictly obey speed limits. He warned that speeding is not a sign of skill but a major cause of deadly accidents.

The minister also condemned vehicle overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol, saying such actions destroy families and will be met with law enforcement.

“Road safety is not just about obeying the law. It is a moral responsibility,” Mhona said, adding that every driver has a duty to make sure children reach school safely and families return home alive.

To support the safety campaign, authorities, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, will step up road checks and public awareness efforts.

Mhona said the measures are aimed at saving lives, not punishing drivers.

“Every safe journey is a victory for Zimbabwe,” he said. “Drivers must protect lives and safeguard the country’s future.”