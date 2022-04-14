FBC Sponsors 2022 Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament

Zimbabwe, having participated in previous editions of the Zimbabwe Open Golf tournament as associate and anchor sponsor.

FBCH also supported the Africa Region 5 Golf Championships which had teams drawn from seven(7) countries that included Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

Addressing delegates at the Zimbabwe Open Golf official launch and media briefing held at Royal Harare Golf club yesterday, Webster Rusere (FBC Bank Managing Director) said, “FBC Holdings is a responsible corporate citizen which is dedicated towards giving back to the community in our quest to “nurture sustainable solutions that enable the financial well-being of the communities we serve”. It is against this background that the group always invests in charitable initiatives in the field of education, health, sports, arts and tourism”.

“In recent times, FBC completed the construction of two classroom blocks at Charleswood Primary School, following the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai in Manicaland,” he added.

Sports plays a fundamental role in the socio-economic growth and transformation of the country. Scientific research reveals that sports, especially Golf, improves community health and productivity, builds character and develop great leaders. Webster Rusere (FBC Bank Managing Director) commended the government for creating a conducive environment that promotes sports and challenged corporates to support the sector.

“We are grateful to the government of Zimbabwe for promoting the development of sports through the establishment of the country’s Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry which promotes equitable participation, sustainable development and empowerment for all Zimbabwean citizens through sports. In this regard, we urge the corporate world to join forces with the government through the Ministry of Sports