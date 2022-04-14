Shumba Dazzles As Northerns Complete Clean Sweep

Northerns – 192-5 in 20 overs (Milton Shumba 54, Tony Munyonga 30, Tadiwanashe Marumani 23; Ernest Masuku 2/26, Nkosilathi Nungu 1/41, Brighton Chipungu 1/51)

Southerns – 158-9 in 20 overs (Richmond Mutumbami 48*, Wessly Madhevere 33, Bright Phiri 30; Brad Evans 4/22, Ainsley Ndlovu 3/27, Donald Tiripano 1/38)

Northerns won by 34 runs

A dazzling knock of 54 by Milton Shumba was the highlight of a devastating innings of 192 for five wickets by Northerns in the third and final regional T20 match at Old Hararians Sports Club on Thursday, leading to a full house of victories over Southerns, this one by 34 runs.

Southerns again won the toss and this time put Northerns in to bat, but this did not work out for them either.

Tadiwanashe Marumani and Kevin Kasuza attacked the bowling from the outset and put on 45 for the first wicket before both fell in the sixth over to Ernest Masuku for 23 and 19 respectively.

Tafadzwa Tsiga scored 19 off 20 balls, but he was quite overshadowed by Shumba, who hit five sixes and a four in his brilliant innings.

Tony Munyonga was the most destructive of all, lofting four sixes as he scored 30 runs off only 11 balls before being run out.

There was even then no respite for the bowlers, as in the final overs Donald Tiripano scored 16 not out off 13 balls and Brad Evans 21 not out off 12.

The final total after 20 overs was a daunting 192 for five wickets.

Masuku came off best of the bowlers with two wickets for 26 off his four overs, although Marshal Takodza also escaped the worst of the carnage with only 24 runs coming from his four.

The other bowlers all had the misfortune to travel for more than 40 runs off their four overs.

Southerns were in with a hopeless task, but they could only do their best, and three of their batters were able to put up a good fight.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano scored seven runs, including a six, off three balls before Ainsley Ndlovu removed him lbw with the fourth in the first over.

Bright Phiri did his best and scored 30 off 22 balls, with a six and four fours.

Wessly Madhevere scored 33 off 20 balls (five fours), while Tino Mutombodzi also reached double figures with 11 off 14 balls.

The top scorer, though, was the captain Richmond Mutumbami, who came in at number six and scored 48 not out off 28 balls, with three sixes and three fours.

He was unable to find a lasting partner, though, and was still unbeaten at the close of his team’s innings at 158 for nine wickets, a worthy score but well short of what was required.

Ndlovu had picked up three early wickets for 27 runs in his four overs, while Evans for the most part rattled out the tail, with four for 22 in four.